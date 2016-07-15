It's me, Tammi

She is one of my heroes. Seeing her last night was moving and memorable. And there are legions of me. The Music Hall last night was filled with fans, and she has adoring readers all over the world. I wasn't surprised to see that last night, but was really touched by the amazing age range of her fans. I think that is something few writers have achieved. To fill an auditorium with devoted readers from ages 7 to 70 is truly remarkable.
Judy Blume is a beautiful person, inside and out; a gifted storyteller, a serious censorship activist, and now too, a book store operator. Her life is the envy of many a writer like me; bungling along trying to keep the lights on, sometimes with no one at all believing in our work. But oh how she gives me hope, ~ that it can be done, with grace and beauty and fearlessness.
No comments:
Post a Comment