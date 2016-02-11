From my very first post I wanted to pay homage to the speech which inspired the title of my blog, Ain't I a Woman? by Sojourner Truth. Such a beautiful speech, such a beautiful name, such a beautiful woman. It is one of my favorite pieces. I strive to emulate this style in my own work. Poetic and powerful. Honest and unafraid. Memorable. And I like brevity. It too is beautiful. This is the standard I wish to be held to as I explore the question with you ~ ain't I a writer?
"Obliged to you for hearing me, and I do have a few things more to say..."

Thursday, February 11, 2016

My Valentiny PB Entry

How To Ungrump A Bad Day

It was February 13th, the day before Valentine’s Day.
It got off to a very bad start, when I fell out of bed,
whacking my head, on the floor, kerplunky!

Then my Mommy made me some
icky oatmeal which I just stirred and stirred
until it was cold and clumpy.

She said we had to hurry up
and made that scrunched-up face
that I said makes her look so frumpy.

She seemed mad, and drove to preschool
with the radio on, while I rode along
in my car seat, on the road so bumpy.

I would not say good-bye to her
so she left without a kiss or hug
and I felt sad and mad and jumpy.

I was staring out the window when
my teacher said, “Hey there friend,
why so down-in the-dumpsey?”

Then she helped me make a valentine,
with so much paper held with glitter
and glue that it was kind of lumpy!

When my Mom came, I gave it to her.
She hugged me, and just like mine,
I could feel her heart go thumpy.

We went home then,
to start again,
and neither of us felt grumpy.

by Tammi J Truax





14 comments:

  1. Love! I've been off line for a long time - glad to see you're still here:)

    ReplyDelete

  2. This is my day sometimes with my kindergartener! lol! You said it perfectly. I love how you ended it.... to start again! :) Great job! :)

    ReplyDelete

  3. Tammi,
    Loved the rhythm and rhyme of your post and remember so many days I started over with my boys.

    ReplyDelete
    Replies

    1. Me too! Its the rhythm and rhyme of mothering!

      Delete

  5. You really nailed the kid voice! Sweet story!

    ReplyDelete

  6. Aw! What a beautiful job you did capturing this moment in the mom-child relationship - so true-to-life - we've all been there... on both sides :) Love the kid voice and the perfectly depicted array of emotions - especially that jumpy feeling when the hug has been withheld and now it's too late! So glad the valentine made everything better and they went home to start over ungrumpy! :) Thanks so much for joining in the Valentiny fun, Tammi!

    ReplyDelete

