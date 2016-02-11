My Valentiny PB Entry

How To Ungrump A Bad Day
It was February 13th, the day before Valentine’s Day.
It got off to a very bad start, when I fell out of bed,
whacking my head, on the floor, kerplunky!
Then my Mommy made me some
icky oatmeal which I just stirred and stirred
until it was cold and clumpy.
She said we had to hurry up
and made that scrunched-up face
that I said makes her look so frumpy.
She seemed mad, and drove to preschool
with the radio on, while I rode along
in my car seat, on the road so bumpy.
I would not say good-bye to her
so she left without a kiss or hug
and I felt sad and mad and jumpy.
I was staring out the window when
my teacher said, “Hey there friend,
why so down-in the-dumpsey?”
Then she helped me make a valentine,
with so much paper held with glitter
and glue that it was kind of lumpy!
When my Mom came, I gave it to her.
She hugged me, and just like mine,
I could feel her heart go thumpy.
We went home then,
to start again,
and neither of us felt grumpy.
by Tammi J Truax
