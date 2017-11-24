Search This Blog

Friday, November 24, 2017

Call for Submissions



      I've always been enamored with Rumi, and love his poem This Being Human. I know that I am not alone in loving that poem and that many people have been helped by reading it. Yet when I hear it I often find myself inspired by just the title, and my monkey mind goes swinging off in another direction. This morning I succumbed to that inspiration and wrote the poem that actually came to me on my yoga mat yesterday. It later occurred to me that I would love to read more of these, poems written from the prompt of those three words, This Being Human.

     So let's do it! I will organize, edit, and seek a publisher if we compile enough poems for a volume. Your submission can be emailed to me at T4tu@comcast.net.

     Here is the original, though there is no need to stick to Rumi's interpretation of This Being Human. I want to read yours.

fru23.jpg (280×387)
