On Mother's Day my friend Erine Leigh (the tenth Portsmouth Poet Laureate) and I took a little road trip to attend the closing day of the estate sale at Eagle Pond Farm in Wilmot, New Hampshire, the long time home of Donald Hall and Jane Kenyon. Both of us had wanted to and discussed making this trip before he had passed, but we never got it done. There was a sadness in that, of course, and there was some sadness in being among the hordes of people trodding through his beloved home and ransacking his stuff, but we were both glad we took the trip.
Oddly enough, there was some reverence to it; imagining them both there, touching the items that the heirs and auction house thought unimportant but that the poets themselves couldn't part with. There were poems at every turn; in the teacups in old pantry cupboards, in the walking stick I found still propped near an old back door, in the cherub tacked over the kitchen sink's window (which came home with me). That is what Eagle Pond Farm was; a farm where the harvest was not so much livestock or vegetables or even flowers, but of poems, and seldom has the harvest been so bountiful at any farm anywhere.
Below I share my photos from our field trip.
|Add caption
|I took a minute or two to gaze out every window, so that I might enjoy the views of those who could see so much.
|I was struck at seeing these, looking as if they were just as someone had left them by the entrance to the house from a mud room.
|I photographed this before taking it off the wall, and buying it.
|I found this scene heartbreaking; thinking upon someone buying them, receiving them, eating them, saving them, until they were all tossed on an old mattress and marked for sale.
|The future unfurls.
|I sat on the door rock for a spell. So many tales this porch has to tell.
|"... and in May they planted potatoes, turnips, and cabbages, while apple blossoms bloomed and fell, while bees woke up, starting to make new honey, and geese squawked in the barnyard, dropping feathers soft as clouds."
|Though this was Hall's farm, and his grandfather's home before him, I felt Jane everwhere in the yard, even in this weathered and withering rose garden that at one time must have been
|A single yellow daffodil.
|Kate found this precious baby pinafore.
|Jane's persoanl possessions were long gone, but I found this bracelet tossed aside as unimportant and I brought it home and I will wear it to a poetry reading every now and again.
|Among many dishes, I was attracted to this well-used cat bowl, knowing how well tended the cats were at Eagle Pond farm, and now it holds water for my own feline. It is ridiculous how happy that makes me.
