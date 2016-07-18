I wrote about the slave pens in (and under) Washington, DC in the novel I am sending out to agents now, but I didn't really know what they might have looked like. I wrote the scene from my imagination. Today this photo came across my Facebook feed. I guess a slave pen doesn't really require much imagination. I did not think up having a soldier on duty, but these photos would have been taken at a later date than I was writing of.
http://ghostsofdc.org/2016/07/18/alexandria-slave-pen-look-like/
