From my very first post I wanted to pay homage to the speech which inspired the title of my blog, Ain't I a Woman? by Sojourner Truth. Such a beautiful speech, such a beautiful name, such a beautiful woman. It is one of my favorite pieces. I strive to emulate this style in my own work. Poetic and powerful. Honest and unafraid. Memorable. And I like brevity. It too is beautiful. This is the standard I wish to be held to as I explore the question with you ~ ain't I a writer?
"Obliged to you for hearing me, and I do have a few things more to say..."

Search This Blog

Loading...

Friday, July 1, 2016

Almost, but no cigar

I've just learned that I am a runner up for a scholarship to attend a conference I am interested in. That likely means I will not be attending, but maybe seems to be a big part of my life as a writer, so ... we shall see.

Here is the announcement from the MWPA that came out this morning:




http://slicelitcon.org/
​The MWPA is thrilled to announce that Cecelia H. and Kate Ver P. have both won scholarships to attend the Sixth Annual Slice Literary Writers’ Conference in downtown Brooklyn, New York on September 10 and 11.

Congratulations to both C​
​ecelia and Kate! Their scholarships include:​


• Fees for both days of the Sixth Annual Slice Literary Writers’ Conference
​.​

• The option for two one-on-one editor/agent meetings: “Ask (Almost) Anything” and “Quick Pitch.”
• A $250 cash honorarium
​.​

​The jurors also named Tammi Truax as runner-up, and Elisha E. and Meghan G. as finalists.  ​


​Thank you to all who submitted!



Posted by at
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)