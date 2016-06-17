My Mash Story

I really enjoy entering the flash fiction competitions at Mash Stories and recently had this story shortlisted. It did well, but I didn't win. I recommend it as an excellent writing exercise. Every entry must have the three random words assigned included. It is fun to see how varied interpretations can be. I which I could transfer the graphic they included with my story, which was pretty cool. Sorry about the yelling here, I can't make it hush up.
SEMPER FI, MAC
by Tammi Traux
