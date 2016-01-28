From my very first post I wanted to pay homage to the speech which inspired the title of my blog, Ain't I a Woman? by Sojourner Truth. Such a beautiful speech, such a beautiful name, such a beautiful woman. It is one of my favorite pieces. I strive to emulate this style in my own work. Poetic and powerful. Honest and unafraid. Memorable. And I like brevity. It too is beautiful. This is the standard I wish to be held to as I explore the question with you ~ ain't I a writer?
"Obliged to you for hearing me, and I do have a few things more to say..."

Search This Blog

Loading...

Thursday, January 28, 2016

My Life-changing Book

        I am happy to be included on this list:

http://mainewriters.org/life-changing-books/#more-4310  
TAMMI TRUAX
The Grapes of Wrath
John Steinbeck
While many books have had a profound effect on me, I think I must choose The Grapes of Wrath as the most influential. It is not only a completely engrossing story about an American family at a particular point in time rendered in gorgeously crafted sentences, it further taught me that writing can be a form of protest, that writing can be a contribution to social justice as well as to art, and that realization changed me as a writer.

   
Posted by at
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)