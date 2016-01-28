My Life-changing Book

I am happy to be included on this list:
http://mainewriters.org/life-changing-books/#more-4310
TAMMI TRUAX
The Grapes of Wrath
John Steinbeck
The Grapes of Wrath
John Steinbeck
While many books have had a profound effect on me, I think I must choose The Grapes of Wrath as the most influential. It is not only a completely engrossing story about an American family at a particular point in time rendered in gorgeously crafted sentences, it further taught me that writing can be a form of protest, that writing can be a contribution to social justice as well as to art, and that realization changed me as a writer.
No comments:
Post a Comment