From my very first post I wanted to pay homage to the speech which inspired the title of my blog, Ain't I a Woman? by Sojourner Truth. Such a beautiful speech, such a beautiful name, such a beautiful woman. It is one of my favorite pieces. I strive to emulate this style in my own work. Poetic and powerful. Honest and unafraid. Memorable. And I like brevity. It too is beautiful. This is the standard I wish to be held to as I explore the question with you ~ ain't I a writer?
"Obliged to you for hearing me, and I do have a few things more to say..."

Tuesday, February 23, 2016

Talking to Tomie

      I recently had the privilege of interviewing and writing about one of my literary heroes. I had been to a lecture he gave once, but never had the chance to talk to him. Talking to Tomie dePaola was as thrilling for me as I imagined. Hearing the sweet sound of his youthful giggle at something I said was about as good as it gets!
      It isn't just his laugh that is youthful. Everything about him is, and I suspect it is that joyful orientation to the world that keeps him that way. There is much to be learned from him.
      Below is a link to the article I wrote (pages 14 and 15). I'm not sure how or why the editor chose "The Lucky One" as a title, but I do know that I was the lucky one in our exchange.

      And here he is cutting up with Becky Rule at the talk I heard him give for the NH Humanities Council (I teach in their Connections Literacy program) last year. Also a treat.

