From my very first post I wanted to pay homage to the speech which inspired the title of my blog, Ain't I a Woman? by Sojourner Truth. Such a beautiful speech, such a beautiful name, such a beautiful woman. It is one of my favorite pieces. I strive to emulate this style in my own work. Poetic and powerful. Honest and unafraid. Memorable. And I like brevity. It too is beautiful. This is the standard I wish to be held to as I explore the question with you ~ ain't I a writer?
"Obliged to you for hearing me, and I do have a few things more to say..."

Sunday, January 24, 2016

Blank Page Poetry

     Below you will find the final version of the Blank Page Poetry project that took place at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. I was proud and privileged to be one of the poets chosen to participate. A team of poets and dancers volunteered many hours to bring the vision of Savannah artist Jerome Meadows to fruition and performed this show to a standing room only crowd in October of 2015. The filming of it failed so what follows is a reconstruction using mostly still photographs Jerome and photographer David Murray made happen. The video is fairly long. I come in at 11:40 and at 31:20, but my performance is no more important than any other, and the introduction is very important.


