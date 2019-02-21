Search This Blog

Thursday, February 21, 2019

"We Rise, We Resist, We Raise Our Voices"



     I don't usually review books on my blog but I want to give a special extra-loud shout-out for this newly released antholgy. The Hudsons have done a remarkable job and it is a beautiful book that belongs in all middle and high school libraries. Children need this book; as a source of comfort, as a source of wisdom, as a source of answers. Please be sure it gets into their hands.



Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels: ,

2 comments:

Thank you for commenting.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)