Here is the culmination of the poetry unit I taught to 4th graders. They presented the books as end-of-the-year gifts to their teachers.
I combined their study of their home state with a study of poetry. We watched this video a couple of times.
The highlight of the experience for me wasn't the creation of these books, it was when, at the end of one long day, when a usually quiet girl came up to me and half whispered, "I found a birch tree in my yard, and I swang from it."
