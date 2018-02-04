Last weekend I was most fortunate to attend a meeting of Maine Women Authors #MeWA which is a group that gets together on a regular basis at varying locations. This meeting was memorable because of where it took place.
Thanks to the efforts of a member, Professor Elizabeth De Wolfe, we met at the Maine Women's Authors Collection wing of the library at the University of New England in Portland. We were given a tour of the collection, and it is beautiful and inspiring, as a place to visit briefly and a place to work for hours.
Now added to my ever-expanding bucket list is to someday have my work included in the collection! For now it was heart-warming to see friends like Jane Cowen-Fletcher and Betsy Sholl on the shelves.
Here is a mini-tour for you:
The space, inside and outside, that houses the collection is beautiful.
All genres of writing are represented in the collection.
