Updated bio

I am updating my bio and setting up an Amazon author page (which is proving to be fairly challenging) but thought I should share it here as well.
By day Tammi works with fourth grade readers and writers and as a Connections program facilitator for the NH Humanities Council teaching new adult readers, and at home, writes stories. All of her work is about sharing her love of stories with others, especially in sharing stories that tell truths previously buried. She has lived and worked in New Hampshire, Maine and Germany, and has taught in a variety of nontraditional settings from preschool to prison. In 2008, with NH poet Kyle Potvin, Tammi founded the non-profit The Prickly Pear Poetry Project: Processing the Cancer Experience Through Poetry.
Children’s literature is a lifelong passion and she has several picture books ready for a publisher. She is currently working on two works of heavily-researched historical fiction; a middle-grade novel-in-verse (ready for publication) and an adult novel, still being revised. A volume of her poetry (also about history) is due out in Feb. 2018 by Hobblebush Books. Her work can be found in several journals, newspapers, magazines, and online, including at The Huffington Post. In 2014 she was the first winner of The Provenance Prize for creative short fiction, and has been awarded stays at several prominent writing retreats. In 2015 and 2016 Tammi was awarded the Buffler Poetry Residency at Portsmouth (NH) High School. She was recently selected to be the Maine Beat Poet Laureate for 2018-2020. Tammi is a member of many writing and historical associations. She writes from a cottage in southern Maine, and is seeking representation for her work.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thank you for commenting.