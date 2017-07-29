A Snippet I Snipped

It is so hard to kill one's darlings, and the following snippet was one of mine. Instead of obliterating it into oblivion I find I can better cope with cutting it if I can paste it here. So from my historical novel in progress I leave this, just now knocked off the edge of my machete. For those of you following along the deceased is Ona's young son Will.
After three days her son’s body did wash ashore in the state of Rhode Island, badly disfigured, nearly wrapped in wrack, and buzzing with flies. The papers he carried were destroyed, but the man who would toss his body into an unmarked grave did find tucked under his belt a lady's handkerchief, in which had been embroidered an array of flowers and vines, and the tiny initials PJ, still discernible. Then, much more to his liking, the man found a silver half dollar. He looked at Lady Liberty on one side encircled by stars. Flipping the coin over in his palm he admired the eagle pictured there. She carried a shield on her breast. In one talon she clung to a quiver of arrows and in the other, an olive branch. She was looking back over her shoulder as if something was coming for her. The man fingered the words on the coin as he read them. “United States of America, 50 C.” came easy to him, but he struggled with the words “E Pluribus Unum.” He wondered what the heck that might mean, as he pocketed both items, and dragged the body away by the ankle.
