I didn’t feel it coming
It caught me by surprise
I just wanted a cup of coffee
I faced the barista
A young man with brown skin
Our gaze met
I tried to say the words
Iced mint mocha
They wouldn’t come
My throat closed
I pointed at the sign
Saw the words
Iced mint mocha
I made a sound
A strange gurgle
Like a sick primate
Met his gaze again
He watched my
tearful eruption
Not at all surprised
that the words
Iced mint mocha
were so hard
for me to utter.
Room for cream?
I nodded, paid, tipped,
and walked away.
Quietly ugly crying
swiping my cheeks
sipping on my bitter
Iced mint mocha.
No comments:
Post a Comment