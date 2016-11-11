From my very first post I wanted to pay homage to the speech which inspired the title of my blog, Ain't I a Woman? by Sojourner Truth. Such a beautiful speech, such a beautiful name, such a beautiful woman. It is one of my favorite pieces. I strive to emulate this style in my own work. Poetic and powerful. Honest and unafraid. Memorable. And I like brevity. It too is beautiful. This is the standard I wish to be held to as I explore the question with you ~ ain't I a writer?
"Obliged to you for hearing me, and I do have a few things more to say..."

Friday, November 11, 2016

Iced Mint Mocha

I didn’t feel it coming
It caught me by surprise
I just wanted a cup of coffee
I faced the barista
A young man with brown skin
Our gaze met
I tried to say the words
Iced mint mocha
They wouldn’t come
My throat closed
I pointed at the sign
Saw the words
Iced mint mocha
I made a sound
A strange gurgle
Like a sick primate
Met his gaze again
He watched my
tearful eruption
Not at all surprised
that the words
Iced mint mocha
were so hard
for me to utter.
Room for cream?
I nodded, paid, tipped,
and walked away.
Quietly ugly crying
swiping my cheeks
sipping on my bitter
Iced mint mocha.


