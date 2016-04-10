My shortlisted short.

I participated in the Mash writing competition a few times just for fun. I love the challenge they present; three unrelated words that must be used unchanged in a story of no more than 500 words. I use it as an exercise to build my writing muscles, and was truly surprised to hear that my last entry was shortlisted and is now in the final running! Mine, called Semper Fi, Mac, is being viewed all over the www with the other finalist pieces, and the winner is chosen by the popular vote of readers. Please check it out:
http://www.mashstories.com/shortlist/semper-fi-mac/
I really love the graphic!
